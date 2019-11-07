rosalía rocks a monobrow in her brand new music video

Everyone’s favourite R&B-infused flamenco singer is back... and this time she has a monobrow!

Yep, that’s right: Rosalía has released a video for her brand new single 'A Palé’', the first track she’s dropped since this summer’s 'Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi'. The video sees her dancing in an industrial park, before being fed down a sinister conveyor belt by people in white workwear and face-masks. For what purpose? We can only speculate. There’s also a really cool bit where she jumps in slow motion from one shipping container to another -- The Matrix whomst?!

But it’s Rosalía, rather than the setting, that makes this video iconic. As well as the vaguely Frida Kahlo-esque brows, she’s sporting a gold tooth, and her signature, dangerously long fake nails — one of her most striking looks yet. And as for the song itself? It’s as sultry, groaning, bass-heavy and aggressive as ever.

If you haven’t yet seen her perform, those in Europe have the chance to catch her final shows of 2019. She’ll be passing by Paris, London, Barcelona and Madrid in early December. In the mean time, check out the video for 'A Palé' below:

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.