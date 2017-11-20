solange, kelela, and dev hynes wear canadian tuxes for calvin klein

Photography Willy Vanderperre

Solange is the queen of matching family photos. It’s a factual opinion that her iconic all-ivory wedding photo is the dopest wedding photo of all time. As the star of Calvin Klein’s new campaign, Solange has served up another masterpiece, this time featuring Canadian tuxedos and her “chosen” musical family. Kelela, Kindness, Dev Hynes, and Caroline Polachek make up Solange’s personally curated cast of musicians, pulling off some award-worthy poses in various iterations of denim and white Calvin cotton. The campaign also features some beautiful solo shots of Solange lounging on a quilt in a high-waisted underwear set.

The family concept is a natural extension of the #MyCalvins campaign, which has so far seen everyone from Adwoa Aboah to Justin Bieber strip down in the name of underwear. “This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us,” Calvin Klein said of the ads, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. The brand will be rolling out more “Our Family” ads in the coming months. But in terms of families we’d like to be adopted into for Thanksgiving, it’s hard to top Solange et al. We’d certainly trust them with the aux cord.