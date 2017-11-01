watch millie bobby brown rap the plot of "stranger things" season 1

Still via YouTube

It's the year of the unconventional hip-hop underdog. While Cardi B is blowing up the game and making music history with "Bodak Yellow," 13-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is making some serious bloody moves of her own. On Tuesday, Eleven swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to fire off bars about the plot of Stranger Things Season 1. Sample lyrics from the supernatural P.G. "freestyle" include, "Let's go back to Indiana, circa 1983 / Just four boys in the basement, chillin' playin' D&D," "bad news when you see that bloody nose," and the requisite Eggo references. Brown also refers to her waffle-savvy alter ego as "Elev'," because it's a known fact that good rappers refer to themselves in the third person.

This isn't MBB's first rap rodeo. In a Fallon appearance last year, during a game segment called "Stranger Strings," the then-12-year-old crushed one of the baddest verses of all time — Nicki Minaj's legendary "Monster." Brown's new Roots-backed recap rap could do with her hoodie-clad host's background beatboxing, but her own execution is pretty damn impressive. If for some unfathomable reason you haven't season Stranger Things Season 1 yet, hearing spoilers has never been so welcome.