n.e.r.d is back with a new single featuring rihanna

This article was originally published by i-D.

Following a series of cryptic "No One Ever Really Dies" posters plastered around Tyler's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival this weekend, N.E.R.D just released their first music in seven whole years. Not only that, but the single in question, " Lemon," features Rihanna on both the track and shaving someone's head in the accompanying video "tutorial." How much would you pay to have RiRi shave your head? We would pay a lot. As someone on twitter just proclaimed, "This is pure sonic holy water." As the lyrics foreshadow, you'll be bouncing around. So go bounce.