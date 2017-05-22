kristen stewart isn't here for sexist fashion rules at cannes

Kristen Stewart on breaking #Cannes2017 fashion rules: "If you're not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you can't ask me either." pic.twitter.com/ynE2ZgEPeM — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 20, 2017

Kristen Stewart is known for breaking rules on the red carpet, but she also makes a few of her own. In Cannes over the weekend to promote her directorial debut Come Swim, the anti-bullshit film star laid out a few of her mandates on dressing for the red carpet. Namely, if you're not asking the guys to wear dresses and heels, you better not ask her to do the same.

"There's definitely a distinct dress code, right?" Kristen said to The Hollywood Reporter. "People get very upset at you if you don't wear heels or something." They do indeed. In 2015, Cannes faced backlash after women were reportedly barred from a red carpet premiere — for Todd Hayes's pro-LGBTQ romance Carol, no less — because they were wearing flat shoes. "But I feel like you can't ask people that any more," Kristen continued. "It's just kind of a given. If you're not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either."

That's not to say she'll be hitting up every event in her beloved Chucks. "I'm super stoked with what I'm wearing tonight," she said of her Chanel suspender skirt and bandeau top from the brand's recent cruise 17/18 show in Paris. She wore the look with strappy La Stilla stilettos, but the decision to do so was 100% her own. "I picked it like two weeks ago," she said. "It's a cool place to show off the goods."