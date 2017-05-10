​kristen stewart is the face of the new gabrielle chanel fragrance

Kristen Stewart is no stranger to Chanel. She's made embodying the brand a body of work — literally. The actress/director/very good looking human being has starred in Chanel makeup campaigns, eyewear campaigns, bag campaigns, and has even appeared as Coco Chanel herself in Karl Lagerfeld's film Once and Forever. Now, Stewart is rounding out her Chanel portfolio with a campaign for the brand's new women's fragrance, Gabrielle Chanel.

The scent was created by Olivier Polge in collaboration with the Chanel Fragrance Creation and Development Laboratory (aka an adult version of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory). The campaign video was shot by the British director Ringan Ledwidge and is slated for a September release.

And though we're, unfortunately, not able to smell via video (yet), Chanel is, after all, the creator of the world's no.1 best selling perfume, Chanel no. 5. So, yeah, it'll probably smell as good as Kristen looks.

