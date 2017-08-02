kim kardashian tells patrick starrr why she spray tans her scalp

Taking note from her younger sister Kylie, Kim Kardashian-West recently launched her own makeup line, KKW. And to show off her new products today, she paid a visit to YouTube sensation PatrickStarr.

In the 30-minute YouTube video, Kim reveals beauty secrets including why she tans her scalp and how she takes inspiration from online entrepreneurs like Patrick. There are approximately five trillion less awkward moments in this video than in Kim's heavily memed makeup tutorial with Jacyln Hill in July.

"The whole social media world is really fascinating to me of how people get their start," Kim tells Patrick (whose YouTube channel has over 2.5 million subscribers). "How you can live across the world and people fall in love with your personality and you show your talent and you can really create a whole business for yourself." She's right — Patrick has turned himself into a hot commodity. Through his channel, he's created opportunities to work with Katy Perry and produce makeup collaborations with Tyra Banks and Mariah Carey.

Even more impressive, the vlogger is able to get Mrs. Kardashian-West to let her walls down. In the video, Kim shares her morning routine (she wakes up at six, checks her texts, pees, and answers emails while she waits for North and Saint to wake up). She also shares her most dreaded part of putting on makeup: "I'm not that good at eyes. I wish I was better. If it was an emergency, I could."

Kim is full of interesting beauty tips, too. She reveals she spray tans her scalp. "I wear my hair parted in the middle a lot, so I spray tan there too," she says. Then she quickly wonders if this is a wise decision: "Imagine if it's so bad for you and your hair falls off."

Watch Kim and Patrick become BFFs in the full 30-minute tutorial below. One surprise? Kim says she makes amazing Rice Krispies Treats. Is a line of KKW baked goods on the horizon? Kim's Krispies Treats? KKWKT?"