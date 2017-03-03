kesha opens up about her eating disorder in new psa

This week Kesha is encouraging others to get help with something she's struggled with in her own life: an eating disorder. For National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, the singer shared a heartfelt PSA for the National Eating Disorders Association, in which she speaks out about her own story.

Kesha took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared an image of herself with a quote about her history with battling this disorder. "I had an eating disorder that threatened my life, and I was very afraid to confront it," the quote reads. "I got sicker, and the whole world kept telling me how much better I looked. That's why I realized I wanted to be part of the solution."

In a video posted to her Facebook page, Kesha added, "Eating disorders are a life-threatening illness that can affect anyone. It doesn't matter your age, your sex, your ethnicity. Eating disorders don't discriminate."

Throughout her career Kesha has discussed body image, anti-bullying, and fat shaming. "I've decided to stay confident in my ever-changing, totally imperfect body," Kesha said. "Thank you so much for reminding me that what I'm doing is worth it. ... If I can't give up, then neither can anyone else with big dreams."

NEDA's website states that "the goal of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week is to put the spotlight on eating disorders and put life-saving resources into the hands of those in need."

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call the NEDA Helpline at 800-831-2237 or visit their website.