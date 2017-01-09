keeping up with casely hayford for fall/winter 17

It's always a family affair at Casely Hayford HQ; and this past Saturday, a bustling 180 The Strand was no exception. There was, of course, the obvious links in lineage, namely father/son co-creative directors Joe and Charlie. But special mention goes to mother Maria, who sat quietly in the front row. Holding court across the catwalk was daughter Alice, and on the catwalk were models (and first cousins) Yanni and Nathaniel. Not to mention the abundance of extended family, friends, and well-wishers all eager to see what the designers came up with next after a stellar spring/summer 17 collection that saw them explore the intersection of 70s punk and 90s grime.

The pair's fall/winter offering shifted gears somewhat. The duo delved into Joe's rich archive, unearthing his designs from the 80s, 90s, and early 00s. Doubling up jackets — swathing them round the body or otherwise — was a common theme. Cacophonies of texture, volume, and proportion gave the show a busy pace. The offering was injected with womenswear looks, the duo's first full collection for females (which they approached by doing what they do best).

Using their DNA as masters of tailoring, the pair produced traditional blazers in burnt cerulean, coat shapes in stripes, brocade teamed with turn up jeans, and sporty jacket-cum-dresses. All in all, 30 looks were all our favorite fashion family needed to prove suiting up needn't be snoozy.