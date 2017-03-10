About

      news Wendy Syfret 10 March, 2017

      kate moss will star in the 'love actually' sequel

      The model has been showing off her acting skills recently.

      Love Actually has to be one of the most celebrity-packed films ever, but producers clearly thought they had some space left over. Out to impress, they've pulled Miss Moss herself to star in the hugely anticipated reboot. The ten-minute short film will also star the original iconic cast, so she's in good company.

      The model has been flexing her acting muscles lately: she had a central part in the last year's Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie — her proper film debut — and who could forget her recent Elvis Presley impression in "The Wonder of You" video. It's really no wonder she's shown to be such a natural. Three decades of modeling experience is a pretty good training ground. Although, to be honest, her turn as Maid Marian in 1999's Blackadder: Back & Forth is really the performance to beat. 

      Text Wendy Syfret

      Photography Tesh from i-D The Name Issue, no. 258, September 2005

