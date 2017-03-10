kate moss will star in the 'love actually' sequel

Love Actually has to be one of the most celebrity-packed films ever, but producers clearly thought they had some space left over. Out to impress, they've pulled Miss Moss herself to star in the hugely anticipated reboot. The ten-minute short film will also star the original iconic cast, so she's in good company.

The model has been flexing her acting muscles lately: she had a central part in the last year's Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie — her proper film debut — and who could forget her recent Elvis Presley impression in "The Wonder of You" video. It's really no wonder she's shown to be such a natural. Three decades of modeling experience is a pretty good training ground. Although, to be honest, her turn as Maid Marian in 1999's Blackadder: Back & Forth is really the performance to beat.