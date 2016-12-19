karley sciortino talks sex, sexuality, and intimacy in new series

Writer, columnist, documentary maker, sex columnist for Vogue, and sexual liberation advocate Karley Sciortino is launching her new series of web-documentaries on Vice this week, directed and produced by Adri Murguia. Titled Slutever, the show is an in-depth look at sex, sexuality, and intimacy in the broadest sense. Each episode investigates elements of sexuality in an opened-minded and progressive way, with a focus on types of sexuality that are considered fringe or taboo. We caught up with Karley to find out more.

Karley, hi! Tell us about your new series, Slutever.

Sure! Slutever is a documentary series about sex. Specifically, it's about finding the humanity in people and sexual practices that are often stigmatized. The goal of the series is really the same as the goal of all of my writing — to create an open, candid, and progressive dialogue around sex, in a way that — at least, I hope — is funny and entertaining.

Why is now the time to do this?

It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time. The director/producer, Adri Murguia, and I have worked together for five years — we made the original Slutever web-series in 2011 for Vice. It was a satirical sex-ed show, and the comedy was pretty absurdist. Like, one episode was called Orgasms: Where R They? So we wanted this show to be an evolution from that, to be a bit more grown up, and to approach sexuality in a more open-minded way.

Why did making a series rather than writing something feel important?

I think it can be hard to truly humanize a subject in a text interview — it's so much easier to show the truth and nuance of someone in a documentary. There's so much more power there.

How did you find the people you featured?

We sat down and tried to work out what things we thought were valuable: things that people thought were taboo or had a misconception about. For example, there's a massive misconception that disabled people don't get horny. There's also, of course, a huge stigma around women who perform sexual services. So it was amazing to be able to look at these two marginalized groups of people in a different light, to show how sex surrogacy can really improves the lives and mental health of everyone involved.

What do you want the takeaway to be?

My ultimate goal would be to have people come away and feel a little less judgmental about people who have different desires than their own, and for us all to be a little more open-minded about people whose sex lives are not "the norm." I think the internet has already helped us to become more accepting and open-minded about sexuality in many ways, so we are just trying to add to this increasingly progressive conversation.

