kanye west is preparing to launch a beauty line

Now that Kanye West has established himself as a fashion world fixture, he seems to have set his sights on a new goal: adding a beauty line to his already prolific product empire.

As TMZ reports, the musician has filed legal paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark office expressing his intentions to launch a beauty line named after his late mother, Donda. According to the documents, it could include not just makeup but also perfumes, lotions, and even a range of hair products.

Here is my Donda chart that I wrote 4 years ago that everyone laughed at… pic.twitter.com/g1po6Z3H55 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

But really, none of these recent developments should come as a surprise to fans given that last Valentine's Day the prolific artist tweeted a flowchart of his comprehensive plan for worldwide DONDA domination. West has always harbored big plans for his multifaceted "communications company," which he hopes to see influence every industry in the future, from logical brand extensions like video games and music publishing, to such far-flung fields as consumer finance, transportation, and even medical research for diseases like HIV and cancer.

Given the unparalleled success of every venture Ye has pursued thus far, it's probable the cosmetics line will be yet another slam dunk for the Yeezus auteur. Though, of course, it will mean moving in on his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit territory. Maybe next time she'll think twice before crossing the Adidas-affiliated designer by signing with a competing athletic brand.

