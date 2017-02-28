​kanye drops 17-minute track, 'bed yeezy season 5'

Clearly angling for a slot in i-D's Slumber Sessions series, Kanye West uploaded a 17-minute track "Bed Yeezy Season 5" to his Soundcloud this morning. The piece is a reworking of 2007 track "Bed" by J. Holiday, with fittingly dreamy vocals from The-Dream over dark electronic progressions, choral vocal melodies, and atmospheric synths. Sadly, there is no verse from West.

"Bed Yeezy Season 5" was, as its name suggests, debuted at Kanye's Yeezy Season 5 presentation during New York Fashion Week earlier this month, where it was played on repeat as model looks were projected on massive screens overhead.

Check out the full track, and then read our round-up of the Yeezy Season 5 show, below.

