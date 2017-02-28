About

    The VICEChannels

      music Charlotte Gush 28 February, 2017

      ​kanye drops 17-minute track, 'bed yeezy season 5'

      Debuted at the Yeezy Season 5 show in New York earlier this month, the track is a reworking of 'Bed' by J. Holiday with vocals from The-Dream.

      ​kanye drops 17-minute track, 'bed yeezy season 5' ​kanye drops 17-minute track, 'bed yeezy season 5' ​kanye drops 17-minute track, 'bed yeezy season 5'
      photography kate owen

      Clearly angling for a slot in i-D's Slumber Sessions series, Kanye West uploaded a 17-minute track "Bed Yeezy Season 5" to his Soundcloud this morning. The piece is a reworking of 2007 track "Bed" by J. Holiday, with fittingly dreamy vocals from The-Dream over dark electronic progressions, choral vocal melodies, and atmospheric synths. Sadly, there is no verse from West.

      "Bed Yeezy Season 5" was, as its name suggests, debuted at Kanye's Yeezy Season 5 presentation during New York Fashion Week earlier this month, where it was played on repeat as model looks were projected on massive screens overhead.

      Check out the full track, and then read our round-up of the Yeezy Season 5 show, below.

      Read: Yeezy Season Five was Kanye West's meditation on fame.

      Credits

      Text Charlotte Gush
      Photography Kate Owen

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, kanye west, yeezy season 5, the dream

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features