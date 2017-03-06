​jourdan dunn’s cool new capsule collection will set your world on fire

Inspired by her first ever i-D cover, after which she had the cover-line "You owe it to yourself. Set the world on fire" tattooed to her arm, British beauty Jourdan Dunn has teamed up with Missguided to create a painstakingly cool capsule collection. Celebrating all things female, the 96-piece Londunn collection is a mix of streetwear cool and athleisure chic.

Think velour tracksuits, oversized sweaters, bombers, satin joggers, and mesh hoodies galore. "I wanted this to be an athlesiure line that is practical but at the same time make women and girls feel confident in an effortlessly cool way," says Jourdan. "I wanted it to be accessible for all women and girls. We all love to wear sportswear now — this reflects how busy our lives are, but we still want to look cool and chic. There are demands on how we live and I wanted my collection to reflect how modern women live day-to-day."

Enlisting the help of one of i-D's fave photographers Dexter Navy, the campaign centers around a squad of five fierce females, cherry-picked by Jourdan herself. There's Leomie Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Braina Laviena, Rainy Milo, and Georgie Palmer, all of who are setting the world on fire in their own right. Take an exclusive peek at the campaign below.