jemima kirke is selling her vintage clothing in brooklyn tomorrow

In a 2013 episode of Girls, Jessa et al. held a stoop sale of their own clothes, dubbing the pop-up "Maiden's Milk Vintage Boutique." "Enjoy the blouse — you know, um, one of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers gave me a lovely compliment on it once," Jessa told a potential customer. "They don't construct a sleeve like that anymore." Jemima Kirke has a sizeable collection of vintage threads IRL, too. Tomorrow she'll be selling some of them at Carrie Lindsey Beauty in Fort Greene. And while you'll have to imagine which aging rock stars they've caught the eye of in previous lives, you can probably expect to find some very good sleeves. Also, rosé.

Exactly what's up for grabs is a mystery, but Jemima must have one of the best vintage clothing collections in the tri-state area. It runs in the family: her mum owned the West Village vintage boutique Geminola, for which Jemima used to moonlight as a model before it shuttered earlier this year. Her own wardrobe includes a lot of archive Geminola plus vintage satin slip dresses, grunge-luxe maxi gowns, and modest tailored coats. Stop by Carrie Lindsey Beauty between 5-8pm tomorrow to check it out.