jaden smith is giving his art away for free outside l.a. art galleries

While Jaden Smith has been busy recently supporting his friends LaBeouf, Rönkkö, and Turner on their politically divisive art project He Will Not Divide Us, the prolific creative has recently engaged in a spot of reverse-art exhibiting. In an unconventional move, Jaden has been leaving pieces of his art outside the front of art galleries in Los Angeles for one lucky passer-by to collect. To make sure there's no mistaking it as his art, the 18 year old has been announcing the drops on his Twitter account showing the artwork and its location.

The first piece was a large black and white rectangular painting reading "Will You Die With Me" and the second was a much smaller, more intricate piece which was propped against a stop sign. So far there have been a number of grateful recipients. Whether this is a statement on the exchange if art within the gallery context or merely a grab for attention, we can't help but hope that we eventually find one of our own.

I Just Left My Art Piece Here, Come Get It. pic.twitter.com/Hqthfnc4iw — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) February 23, 2017