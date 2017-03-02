About

      jaden smith and cara delevingne to play teen lovers in a new movie

      Bound to be an emotional rollercoaster, 'A Year in the Life' packs five or six decades into two hours of screentime.

      Jaden wears coat APC, sweater G Star. Photography Columbine Goldsmith

      Almost a year ago, Jaden Smith tweeted that Cara Delevingne gave him life. Now he's returning the favor via a new movie from his dad Will's Overbrook Entertainment. Deadline reports that Jaden and Cara will play the two leads in A Year in the Life, a romantic drama in which a 17-year-old boy learns that his girlfriend is dying and sets out to give her their entire life — in the one year she has left. So it's basically five or six decades of life's most beautiful and poignant moments condensed into 12 months, then further packed down into two hours of screen time. Emotional rollercoaster much?

      This will be Jaden's first time back on the big screen since 2013's sci-fi thriller After Earth, which his dad and co-star Will has since called the "most painful failure" of his career — though his popular South Bronx hip-hop Netflix drama The Get Down is about to return for its second season. Cara, meanwhile, has a slew of films lined up including the Luc Besson sci-fi adventure Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, The Weinstein Company and Tom Stoppard's Tulip Fever, and the gothic thriller Fever Heart with Alexander Skarsgard.

      A Year in the Life will be given life by Slovenian director Mitja Okorn, who so far has two films under his belt including the Polish Christmas rom-com Letters to Santa. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews have already written the script, and shooting is scheduled to start in Toronto this spring.

