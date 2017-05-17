jacquemus’s love letter to marseille

Simon Porte Jacquemus is a ray of sunshine. All you need to do is look at the guy and you break into a gigantic smile, which is basically what the whole of Marseille spent doing this weekend as the 27-year-old presented his most personal project yet.

Kicking off the French seaside city's OpenMyMed Festival on Friday, Jacquemus staged an intimate exhibition on a Le Corbusier rooftop to coincide with the launch of his new book Marseille Je T'aime. Featuring work from the likes of Pierre-Ange Carlotti, David Luraschi, Agathe Zaerpour, Philippine Chaumont, and Ruth van Beek, Marseille Je T'aime is a collection of beautiful photographs and artistic impressions that capture the vibrant culture and charm of Marseille.

Growing up in the countryside of Provence, Simon would spend his weekends splashing around Marseille and soaking up the ease of beach life. "I just want everyone to fall in love with Marseille," the designer told i-D. "It's so beautiful — the people, the beaches, everything about it." Alongside the launch, Simon also showcased a video installation, blending fashion films with endearing home footage of Simon swimming, feeding horses, playing with some pups, and just generally having a good time. The following day, at sunset, Simon presented his spring/summer 17 collection at the MuCEM Place d'Armes in front of an audience of beaming friends and family.

Jacquemus, Je T'aime.