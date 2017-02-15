jackie nickerson teases yeezy season 4 zine, starring teyana taylor and luka sabbat

While fashion week prepares for whatever Kanye's come up with for his Yeezy Season 5 show today, Ye's favorite photographer Jackie Nickerson has been teasing some new images from last season's controversial Roosevelt Island show on her Instagram. The photos are from an upcoming Yeezy Season 4 zine, "pronounced Zeen short for magazine," and star a handful of the rapper and designer's musician/model fam.

Instagram/downtown cool kid Luka Sabbat, who was cast in Kanye's first NYFW show back in 2015, appears in an open burnt orange hoodie. Rising R&B star Teyana Taylor, who morphed into a cat for his Flashdance-inspired "Fade" video, is shot topless in close-up. Rappers Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti slouch around in sweats and sheepskin alongside models Amina Blue and Sophie Monseu Gonzalez. The looks were styled by the A$AP Mob member and VLONE designer A$AP Bari.

According to a comment on Jackie's Instagram, the zine will be available to the public. The aesthetic of the photos is in keeping with the ones Jackie shot for Kanye's Season 2 zine — albeit with less naked horseback riding — which was fully unveiled at a surprise release party held in a parking garage. So maybe keep one eye on Virgil Abloh's notoriously leaky Twitter account and your schedule flexible.