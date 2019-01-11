troye sivan's new video is a queer beachside romance

via YouTube

There's no summer vacation quite like the kind that features a summer romance. Troye Sivan knows that, as evidenced by the new video for his song Lucky Strike. The clip sees Troye sun-soaked on the beach as he dreams of catching the affection of a hunky bartender, only to have his heart literally ripped out in the process. After descending into surreal territory the video quickly becomes an imaginative and colour-drenched celebration of young love culminating in a twilight beach dance party. It might come as no surprise that video was directed by Emma Westenberg who was responsible for the pink-hued Janelle Monae video Pynk that that you'll remember from those infamous vagina pants.

Lucky Strike comes off Troye's 2018 album Bloom and with lyrics like “Oh, I wanna tip toe through your bliss boy / Get lost the more I find ya / Oh, don't wanna miss a second of this boy / Hold tight and love me longer”, it's another example of how the popstar has been celebrating queer sex and love. The release comes just after Troye lost out on a Golden Globe for his song Revelation from the film Boy Erased. But with Oscar nominations just around the corner, Troye might soon find himself with another reason to host a beachside dance party.

This article originally appeared on i-D AU.