daily horoscopes: november 21, 2018

We’re on the edge of Sagittarius season, and there’s lots to do before the switch.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs below to understand exactly what you should be paying attention to, now.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There’s nothing you can’t do. Look back on all of the times you have proved this to yourself. Remember your own unbelievable power. Let it keep you from dwelling on what you don’t know or can’t do yet and instead focus on the available tasks at hand to get you to the next phase.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your season starts tomorrow. Use today to set some boundaries around what limits you won’t cross and what your broader goals are for the season. It will help keep you on track for achieving what you want to before the year is up.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There’s nothing wrong with a little rest. And you need it. So, take it in whatever forms you can. Skip Netflix or endless social media scrolling and opt for a walk outside, a bath, some meditation, stretching, or other forms of generative solitude or you’ll risk a crash and burn.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Anger is an important emotion to learn how to understand and channel. Use any anger you feel this week to help you get better insight into what your triggers are and why. If there’s something you need to let go of (and ideal/standard of yourself or someone else, how other people should be or act), set yourself free from it, gently, now.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

The spotlight is about to get real bright where you’re standing. Make sure your space and how you present yourself is what you want it to be so that you can use the time you have to showcase the things you find important for people to know, and not let stress or self-conscious behaviour keep you from shining.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You’re on the edge of a fiery season that will put some spring back in your step. Be careful not to burn yourself out celebrating. Live your life as a celebration, instead, infusing excitement and reverence into your daily tasks and breaking ties with things that leech off of your spirit as soon as you recognize the dynamic.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It’s your turn to take a seat, Taurus. To learn how to delegate and work on the bigger picture rather than fussing with the details. Learn to trust others with what you don’t need to do so that you can focus on what’s next.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You’ve been doing a lot lately, but if it has been feeling like treading water rather than progressive momentum, it’s time to slow way down and reassess. No good work will come from purposeless attempts to just stay busy.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You don’t need to help everyone you come into contact with. If someone isn’t where they want to be, do what you can but know when to throw in the towel, too. Don’t worry about everyone else as a distraction from focusing on what’s going on with you and what you want.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Be very aware of what you’re saying “yes” to, right now. Everything may seem shiny and exciting but you only need to commit to what will still be nourishing when the excitement wears off. Practice discernment and be diligent for the sake of both you and your most promising relationships.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t hold onto something just because you once thought it was a good idea. If something isn’t working, you’re the first to notice it. Trust your instincts and let go of what’s bogging you down, even if it means you have to admit you were wrong.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Who you are now is very different than who you were six months or a year ago. Change is happening very quickly for you, lately, and it can be overwhelming. Take everything you can as slow as possible to make up for the fast-pace growth you’re experiencing.