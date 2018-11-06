daily horoscopes: november 6, 2018

Today is full of venom and valor, with the Moon in Scorpio and Uranus moving back into Aries.

Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs below to keep yourself from getting caught up in fits of rage or lack of interest in anything but winning.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It will be easy to want to point out everyone else’s shortcomings and missteps, today, but you wouldn’t want that done to you. Treat everyone (including yourself) like your success depends on their happiness and confidence in themselves and today will be much more productive and enjoyable for everyone.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your impulsive tendency is at an all time high, today. Stay away from things you might want to buy but don’t need, people who tempt you to do things that might put you or others in jeopardy, and situations that feel good now but might ruin something in your future. The temporary rush isn’t worth it. Watch a horror movie or play with a dog if you’re looking for some safe excitement.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Saying yes now and figuring it out later is a great testament to how much you trust yourself and your skills, but it’s not a very smart way to play, right now. Get logistical and real before making any down payments or promises, but don’t freeze, either. There’s a sweet spot between initiatory and impulsive, find it and you’re golden.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You may feel very stop-and-go, mentally and emotionally, today. Don’t let anyone pressure you into doing anything you’re not 100% confident and comfortable with. Your hesitation is most likely something you should trust, but don’t let it freak you out and question yourself and everyone around you. Be clear about your feelings and your boundaries and nothing can go “wrong.”

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

All of the time and effort you put into making money means it’s probably best to put in a similar amount of time and effort into making decisions about how it will be invested. Be slow and calculated and not rushed or frazzled when doing anything financial, today. The time you spend working will feel much more rewarding if you match your spending habits with your deepest and truest intentions for yourself and the world.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

The urge to cut your hair, buy new clothes, delete an old instagram photo, or engage in some other behavior to create change will be strong, today. But ask yourself, “What are you really trying to change?” And see if your answer can actually be embodied through something less external. If so, take the necessary time to figure out what you can do to make lasting, progressive change that honors the process you took to get here.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Being uncertain about something is OK. Don’t do something that seems like the safe route instead of being patient with the process of a better, but more involved, option. You deserve the best, not whatever is most convenient. Make your decisions based on what will truly satisfy you and nothing else, today, and you’ll find the answers you’re looking for.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

The people around you see you much differently than you see yourself. Listen to their perspectives with this in mind. Don’t get angry when people have misread you or your desires. Just simply correct them and see what you can do to be a better reflection of yourself in the future so that the people around you can be the best support they can to you with where you are now.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You’re feeling a push from something beyond you, wondering if it’s asking you to quit or go bigger and bolder-the commonality being change. Your emotions are telling you something, but the urgency and anxiety aren’t part of the call. Try using pro and cons lists and check-in with your big plans and dreams before you make any big leaps.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

A sudden change in your perspective doesn’t have to be scary. The fluidity of the human mind and will is what makes us interesting. Follow your ideas (responsibly) down the rabbit hole, today, and see what you find what you free yourself from what you think you’re supposed to be, say, or think.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There’s not much good that can come from wallowing in feelings of dread and disdain, so don’t do it. Your perspective and attitude are what filter every event and situation. Work on making these things as positive and solution-oriented as possible to prevent little inconveniences from shaking you.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you feel a strong urge to dissolve some relationship(s) you’ve had for a long time, today, ask yourself why. Do these people know why you would want to go? Have you tried to discuss and mend the issue before? Does it seem like there is hope? Or do you want to run so you don’t have to do the work? Be honest with yourself so that you don’t do anything you’ll regret.