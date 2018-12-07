daily horoscopes: december 7, 2018

This could go either way.



Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how to keep your priorities straight and get things done, regardless.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You may find yourself doing things that feel out of character for you, today. Be more interested in asking why than shaming yourself for them. This is a test to see who you really are, now, and how your everyday actions serve to demonstrate that.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Now is the time to be steady. Don’t give into anger or frustration so easily. Let things play out before you worry about them or try to intervene. There is a larger plan to all of this that none of us know. Let it reveal itself to you in small ways, today, and just breathe.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

If you feel something in your “gut,” today, don’t spend a bunch of time trying to reason your way through why you have that urge, what it means, and if you should follow it. Just go with it and see what happens. Sometimes, you need to get out of your head and figure things out a different way.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Today is your day to shine. You know how to handle this boundless energy like a pro. If there is something you have been wanting to manifest, use today to visualize it and get clear about why you deserve it. You have the opportunity to materialize things quickly, now, if you channel the right vibe.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Your usually rough edges are softened, today, and you can use it to your advantage. Now is the time to really connect with the people around you. The projects and success you want for your life will be very hard to maintain if you don’t keep good people around you. Make an effort to knock some more walls down and strengthen your spiritual and relational foundation.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

If you don’t know what you want from people right now, but you know that you need help, ask them to offer what they’re available for. You have been taking on a lot, personally and professionally, and you deserve to be held the way you hold others. Just ask.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It will be important to have a very detailed, timed schedule, today, or very little will get done. There is some exciting opportunity brewing, but you’ll want to have all of your things in order to be able to accept it. Learn to manage your time effectively and the rest will follow.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

If it feels foggy as to what you should be doing right now, always go back to your core beliefs and values. Pick an avenue that is an actionable manifestation of what’s important to you and explore it. It doesn’t have to be forever, just see where it goes for now.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It is important that you face any shame you are feeling head-on, now. Otherwise, it will crop up in ways that distract you from what you really want to invest in. Don’t mask it or try to run from it. Do your best to really sort it through and flush it out and get back at the top of your game.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you and your lover(s) aren’t seeing eye to eye in whatever way, right now, it is important that you recognize your part in it and not treat “why” as a rhetorical question. These issues will continue to resurface, especially if they are part of a broader issue of dynamic. Face them now so they don’t trip you up when you least expect it.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Remain focused on your larger goals and the bigger picture, today. The details may be a bit hard to pin down, but that doesn’t mean you should stop and fuss. Work efficiently and strategically and don’t huff, puff, or complain without exhausting all of your resources and ideas to address the issue, first.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The need to control everything will get you nowhere, right now. In fact, it will backfire. See what happens when you trust others to take the lead and hand over the wheel. Let yourself relax and drop your expectations and judgements. It builds trust when you believe in the capabilities of the people around you.