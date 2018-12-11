daily horoscopes: december 11, 2018

It’s quiet today, which might make us all a bit nervous.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to help you stay cool, calm, and collected.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make it a priority to always come back to your joy, today. The things that make you laugh, the songs you like, the people who make you feel supported. Working towards goals and watching things unfold doesn’t have to be a painful process. Make it what you want it to be.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There’s no shame in lust. It’s okay to want things that you don’t have. Just really make sure that you don’t actually already have what you think you’re missing. Sometimes we can cloud our vision of what we’ve got and self-sabotage. Redirect your energy if you find yourself doing this, today.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

If it makes sense as your next step and it feels good in your body and heart, it’s a go. Don’t step away from something just because it’s going to be messy or the process intimidates you. The only way incredible things have been done in this world is through people who are scared but persist.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

If a situation feels out of your hands, and it’s giving you anxiety, think about what power you do have over it. Even if it is as simple as your own mindset, turn your attention to where you have power, not where you think you lack it.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

When life gets hectic, just remember that you can’t, and you shouldn’t, do it all. Humans can only do a few things well at one time. Make a list of priorities so that you feel neither guilt nor shame about saying “no” to whatever is not at the top of your list, right now.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

The yearning for belonging is strong, right now. Be careful where you go looking to soothe your spirit. People know of your power and it is important that you invest it only where reciprocity is abundant. Test the waters, first, before settling in anywhere for good.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You’re being asked to make a choice, right now. Don’t hesitate with making your decision just because it will be hard. Life is hard. When you embrace what you feel is your truth you will always be rewarded. You know what to do.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Be very careful about who you let influence your decisions, right now. You are the one who has to live with whatever path you take, and the people around you know that. It’s okay to make mistakes, just make sure they’re your own.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It can be easy to trick yourself into thinking you’re in the same place, mentally, emotionally, and financially, as the people you surround yourself with, even if that’s not the case. Be selective about the kinds of narratives you expose yourself to, or keep a close eye on what stories you start to believe about yourself that just aren’t true.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Make sure that whatever you’re exhausting yourself for actually has the return on investment you think it does. If you find out it doesn’t, divert your attention to projects that make you happy, first, and let everything else fit in where there’s room.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Fighting with yourself is always a losing battle. It’s time to just pick a direction and follow through with it. You will see if it’s really right for you as the process unfolds, but now is not the time to be stagnant and indecisive.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your strength will always be in how deeply you understand other people and their pain. Just make sure you’re not carrying it around with you. Set the necessary boundaries so that you can be there for someone, without being there with them.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.