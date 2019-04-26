taylor swift's 'me!' is... all about her

Since April 13, Taylor Swift has been dropping clues about something mysterious happening on April 26. (To be fair, the clues began surfacing before that with an aesthetic change -- the goth-chic Reputation era had blossomed into a flurry of hazy pastels (fans thought it looked like bisexual lighting) and butterflies. At the iHeartRadio Awards back in March, Swift sported heels with butterflies attached, leading fans to wonder how they related to her next phase. While throngs of Swifties attempted to deduce clues about what it was that was actually happening on 4/26, it was revealed on Thursday by the "Delicate" singer herself that there would indeed be new music coming on Friday. But this is Taylor Swift we're talking about, so it was not your average reveal. Artist and illustrator Kelsey Montague had designed a mural in Nashville of butterfly wings emblazoned with rainbows, hearts, cats and flowers. In the middle, "ME" was written in all caps. With no other clues about what the mural could mean, some Swifties figured it out and headed down to the site after the singer-songwriter said she was going to be making an appearance. With that, she announced that yes, new music would indeed be coming on April 26, and fans would need to tune into the NFL Draft for her appearance with Robin Roberts for another clue.



Ahead of the midnight release, Swift appeared with Roberts for a chat in a rainbow sequin robe-like dress. But most importantly, Swift revealed that her new single, as the mural implied, would indeed be called “ME!” featuring Urie. And, it would be arriving with a music video at midnight. Their collaboration doesn’t come completely as a surprise since Urie called Swift “one of the greatest artists of our day” in a video for Amazon Music last year. He also previously covered “We Are Never Getting Back Together”

"’’ME!' is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it,” Swift told Roberts ahead of its premiere. “With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody get stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

Swift also released an unlisted YouTube video ahead of the drop wearing a pullover with “AWESOME” printed on the front, which could perhaps be a clue as to what her new album will be titled. (She even emphasizes the word “awesome” in the video).

Alongside a Live Q&A on YouTube, Swift dropped the first single of her new era at midnight on the East Coast: a campy pop anthem bursting with the confidence and spunk Swift previously brought to singles like “Shake It Off” and “22.” Most of all, the bubblegum cut’s shiny vocals will likely spike to the top of the charts.

While the video begins with a spat between Swift and Urie in front of their “daughters” (the pop star’s adorable Scottish folds), it transforms into a candy-coated dreamworld with cat clouds, floating umbrellas and dresses that transform into rainbow pools. Plus, the snake of the Reputation era bursts into a throng of pastel butterflies.

While it’s unclear when Swift’s seventh studio album is due, it’s clear it’s coming soon. You can pre-order a digital download of the record with the purchase of merchandise on her site.