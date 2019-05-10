skepta’s new singles and everything else you need to listen to today

Skepta - Ignorance Is Bliss album artwork

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Last time Skepta released an album -- the explosive Konnichiwa, back in 2016 -- it took the Londoner global and bagged a Mercury Music Prize in the process. It’s exciting, then, that his fifth studio album is right around the corner. Due 31 May via Boy Better Know and The Orchard, Ignorance Is Bliss deals with the yin-yang of life. “The internet is making everything and everyone politically correct,” says Skepta, “but that takes away the artistry.”

Building anticipation further, the artist and new dad shared two singles from the record this week; Bullet from a Gun and Greaze Mode ft. Luton's Nafe Smallz. Both are produced by Skepta himself alongside longtime collaborator Ragz Originale, who also worked on Konnichiwa. The former opens this week’s BEST NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST with a bang.

Also back with a double drop this week is Kelly Lee Owens. Forthcoming on Smalltown Supersound, Kelly made fun techno cuts Let It Go and Omen (our fave) specifically for her DJ sets while recording her second album. They’re the Welsh producer's first new offerings since remixes for Björk and St. Vincent at the end of last year.

Elsewhere, Carly Rae Jepsen is just a little bit Too Much, Kedr Livanskiy’s awesome Your Need is still on repeat, 19-year-old Kiwi Bene channels her inner eight-legged freak on Evil Spider, and FAKETHIAS gets furious on Thrust. Then there’s new stuff from talented Frenchy Malvina Meinier, romcom analysts Summer Camp, Norway’s people’s princess AURORA, Flying Lotus x Anderson .Paak and plenty more big weekend tunes. Get stuck in.

