kanye west models a parka in new helmut lang campaign

Courtesy of Helmut Lang

Exactitudes, the photographic project launched in 1994 by Dutch photographer Ari Versluis and profiler Ellie Uyttenbroek, has, for the last two decades, efficaciously captured the social uniform of the world's underground subcultures, from Rotterdam's gabber scene to grown up emos.

Having teased out old archive Exactitude images from the 90s on Instagram yesterday, Helmut Lang today announced its partnership with the pair and released a lineup of devout Lang fans and collectors. Two of those fans are Kanye West and Solange, as shot by Ari and Ellie. Each of the campaign's models are captured wearing the re-edition collection and archive pieces.

Speaking to the pair back in 2014, Ari and Ellie affirmed the importance of finding lasting and iconic style tribes when looking for subjects to shoot. "We simply focus on what we ourselves like to document: style and identity. When we work outside of Rotterdam, the new Exactitudes are always a product of intense observation, discussion, and encounters, for a set period in a certain place. We aim to avoid short trends." Certainly this new campaign captures the diversity of the brand's fandom, not to mention the timelessness of its clothes. Let's hope there's more where this came from.