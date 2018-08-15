loewe are reimagining the classics with a limited edition book series

Image via Loewe.

How much reading have you done this summer? It’s always everyone’s New Year’s Resolution to read more, but really, apart from promising yourself that you’d buy Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine after seeing five million people reading it on the tube to work, you probably haven’t done a lot. That’s okay though, because Loewe is here to help!

Just in time to save your summer reading list, Loewe has gone from fashion house to publishing house, releasing a limited edition set of classic books. First revealed at the ready-to-wear shows in Paris earlier this year, ‘Loewe Classics’ feature cloth-bound hardcovers and special sleeves adorned with Steven Meisel images from fashion magazine editorials.

Image via Loewe.

The titles, selected by Loewe Creative Director Jonathan Anderson, include Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte, Dracula by Bram Stoker, Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes, The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde, Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad and Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert. Produced in a limited run, the series are presented in a specially designed box, selling for $590.

Because let’s be honest, if you’re going to buy a book to read on your commute, it might as well be a beautiful, well-bound, very chic one published by Loewe.

Image via Loewe.

The set is available from today onwards from Loewe’s website and at the London Mount Street Store.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.