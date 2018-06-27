vaquera are having a shopping extravaganza to help immigrant families

Images courtesy of Vaquera.

This Friday, designers Vaquera are throwing what they call “a shopping extravaganza mega sale and party” at Century 21 (the 21 Dey Street Location), bringing their fabulous energy to the legendary store, which is the site of many an impulse discount purchase. They’re selling exclusive T-Shirts at the sale, as well as samples and old Vaquera stock — consider this your opportunity to add the Vaquera you missed first time around to your collection. Most importantly, all profits from the T-Shirts will be donated to Callen-Lorde LGBTQ Center, and RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Educational and Legal services).



Callen-Lorde is a local New York Health clinic that serves the queer community. It provides physical and mental care to LGBTQ individuals with or without health insurance.

RAICES is a legal service dedicated to pro-bono work with immigrants and refugees seeking asylum in the United States. In light of the "Zero Tolerance Policy," they are currently raising money to help provide representation and pay bonds for children and adults being detained. Vaquera feel it's important now and always to stand with immigrant families.

“These issues are important to the Vaquera community and family. Living in New York surrounded by our LGBTQ family as well as friends who have immigrated here themselves makes these charities close to our hearts,” say the designers.

The event’s sponsored by Century 21 and Four Loko, and CALA helped Vaquera produce the T-Shirts. If you want to go, RSVP to vaquera@thehintongroup.co.