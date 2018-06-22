nicki minaj talks about coming to america 'as an illegal immigrant' at 5

Screenshot via YouTube

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Thursday to comment on ICE’s horrifying migrant children detention centers. She opened up about her own experience immigrating to the US from Trinidad as a child. “I came to this country as an illegal immigrant at 5 years old,” she wrote in her caption. “I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5.” She shared the widely circulated image of migrant children being held in a cage and forced to sleep on mats.

Nicki Minaj has always been the woke Queen of Queens. She’s never shied away from speaking about the unique struggles and biases she faces as a women of color. Let’s not forget when she called out the MTV Video Music Awards for snubbing her “Anaconda” visual for “Video of the Year,” succinctly illustrating how the media still ignores bodies of color. She has also put Trinidad on pop culture’s radar. Her “Pon De Alarm” video was a colorful tribute to the carnival culture on the island.

Nicki’s post prompted fans to share their own experiences with immigrating to America. “I got taken away from my mother when i was 3 years old and didn’t get to see her until I was 10 years old,” one person wrote in the comments section.

You can read Nicki’s full comment about the migrant children crisis below: