maye musk is covergirl's 69-year-old new face (and elon's mom)

The fashion industry's obsession with youth can be confusing. Luxury brands usually promote their products with millennial celebs like Selena Gomez and Jaden Smith when we all know that your average teenager can't afford prêt-à-porter. But age diversity is in the air. CoverGirl has announced Maye Musk, a 69-year-old nutritionist and model, as its newest ambassador. Maye is a stunning beauty, with cropped snow-white hair and electric steel-blue eyes. She's been modeling since she was 17, has two master's degrees, and is the mother of three (her eldest child, Elon Musk, is the founder of Paypal and Tesla, BTW). Talk about goals.

CoverGirl is improving the diversity of its brand ambassadors like never before. The makeup company made a Gen-Z move earlier this year when it signed its first ever male ambassador, 17-year-old beauty vlogger Charles James. And Nura Afia appeared in a CoverGirl advertisement last year proudly rocking her hijab.

"I just love that CoverGirl wants to do diversity," Maye Musk told The New York Times. "They haven't had a model this old in their campaigns... Aging has been good for me. You develop confidence, you're able to handle the knocks a little easier. I model for my age. I'm not trying to hide it and say I'm 50. I'm so proud that I'm going be 70."

Maye Musk's new role is part of a larger push by brands and designers to represent all ages in fashion. Dries Van Noten casted over half of his fall/winter 17 show with models over the age of 30. Oldushka Agency, which exclusively represents models over the age of 45, is gaining buzz. And older demographics contribute a lot of money to the beauty industry — a UK study found that women over 50 spend the most money on makeup.

Honestly, it seems like Maye is living her best life right now. She made a chic appearance in Beyoncé's music video for "Haunted" as a ghostly temptress and she claims "Just getting started" as her hashtag. Kids, let's take note.