generous queen sza is giving her nyc fans a free last-minute concert

SZA really is filled with love galore. She announced on Instagram that she will be performing a free pop-up concert today, but decided to keep the show's location a secret until yesterday. The show will take place at The Box, on Chrystie Street, and is first come, first serve — so if you're reading this, you should've started running to get in line two sentences ago. One important thing to note is fans must be 18 or older to get into the show.

SZA is a generous queen. Last week she ran a raffle for her Houston fans, calling for attendees to her CTRL show to donate items to hurricane relief efforts and enter for a chance to kick it with her at an afterparty.

The CTRL tour has not gone without its bumps though. Last month, the "Drew Barrymore" singer was forced to postpone three shows due to health issues. "Please forgive me Im having the weirdest time health wise!" she told fans on Instagram. "I've had some extensive testing done n I'm happy to say I'm MUCH better and cleared to fly!" Thankfully, it looks like SZA is in good health now.

