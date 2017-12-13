look, sza is now modeling for fenty beauty!

Photography Hanna Moon

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Some things in this world, while incredible on their own, just go better together. Like peanut butter and jelly! Christmas and snow! Fish and chips! SZA and Rihanna! And luckily for us all, the latter pair have now collaborated on Fenty Beauty, with SZA modeling for Rih’s latest lipstick line.

Yesterday, Fenty announced MatteMoiselle, a new line of lipsticks and shared an Instagram picture of SZA modeling one of the new shades, Midnightwasabi. It’s not the first time the two have collaborated, having previously worked together on " Consideration," which was featured on Rihanna’s ANTI album.

The new MatteMoiselle line will contain 14 shades, in solid bullet form, from nudes to reds, to violets, greens, and dark navy – a shade that was also modeled by Rihanna on Instagram.

The new line will be available from Sephora and Harvey Nichols at 9am on December 26, so you’ll need to wait another 13 days to throw all of your Christmas money at your true festive queens, Rihanna and SZA.