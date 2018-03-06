daniel kaluuya is the latest male celeb to rock fenty beauty

Christopher Polk/ Getty Images

Rihanna’s foundation works for all shades — and genders. This fact was illustrated by Get Out and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya at the Oscars Sunday. You may not be able to tell (which is exactly the point), but Daniel is rocking Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. he achieved a perfect match by blending together shades #480 and #490. One look at his luminous glow and it’s hard not to wonder why there is still so much stigma around men wearing makeup.

The case for a male-centric Fenty Beauty ad campaign grows stronger each day. Ezra Miller slayed us all last year when he rocked Rihanna’s Galaxy lip gloss on the red carpet and made sure the world knew it. The positive reception Ezra received for his look showed that the public is more than ready to challenge outdated gender roles. More and more brands have employed male campaigns model as of late. Covergirl hired YouTube star James Charles as its first male face last year. Maybelline also hired its first male spokesperson last year with online beauty star Manny Gutierrez. The male beauty trend has even spilled over to pop music. Openly queer musician Frank Ocean has repeatedly been photographed wearing glittery eyeshadow.

Rihanna has already smashed barriers when it comes to skin tone diversity in the beauty industry. Now it might be time to do same with gender roles.