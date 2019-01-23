daily horoscopes: january 23, 2019

Mercury moves into Aquarius, today, and it’s time to think big.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can make way for your intellectual expansion while still remaining true to the present and to your feelings.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You may find it hard to sleep, right now, as your mind is active with ideas for how to move things forward. Work this out via a consistent journaling practice, or some other creative space that’s just for you, to make sure that your ideas get breath and space in the real world, and don’t just serve to keep you up at night.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

You may feel like running away right now, but you can’t avoid the lessons you’re supposed to be learning just by changing your location. There’s an internal shift happening, and your conscious mind is trying to make sense of it all. But really, there’s no “sense” to be made. How can you can relax into this new phase in your life? How can you let your anxious thoughts pass through you like wind through a screen? Once you master this process, you’ll see doors open that you didn’t even know were there.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Whatever you’re working on right now is much bigger than you, and you’ll need other people’s input and opinions to really understand the immensity and to help you hold it. It’s time to build your team. Whether that’s a team of support, a team to coach or advise you, or just a community of people you want to serve and commit to. Think about what collection of people you’re needing most, right now, and make an effort to create a container for you all to come together.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You’re coming up against something, right now. You’re at a turning point, and either something or someone external or your own expectations of yourself are resisting it. It’s okay for these conflicts to exist. It may just mean you need to spend some extra time re-committing to the projects and routines that are a little scary but that you know will ultimately change you for the better. As much as anything may try to rock you, you are the one who has the final say as to whether you will push through it or let it knock you down.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

What you know about yourself and the world is being challenged, and this is a good thing. Let this new information expand your understanding, and integrate it into your life. If you have the means, take a short trip and/or consume content that will continue to encourage your expansion and excitement about all that’s out there for you to experience and explore.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

The parts of your “shadow self” that are showing up right now are there to show you that you’re onto something big. The fear and worry that are creeping in come out most strongly when you’re on the precipice of something. How well you handle the resurfacing of these attributes and thought patterns will help to reveal your growth to you and keep you humble about your beginnings, but should by no means stop you from pressing on and going for the gold.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Relationships aren’t always going to feel good. Sometimes, they are hard work, and they require you to step outside of the notion that you should agree on everything or always be on the same page. Our differences are what make us useful in relationships to others. “Yes” men never get anybody anywhere new or help anybody grow. Embrace any conflict occurring as a learning experience and allow it to unfold, remaining unattached to the outcome.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Whether or not people can see the internal conflict you’re going through is not the point. Are you giving yourself the time you need to fully realize and work through what’s going on? The more you try to act like everything is fine when it isn’t, the more likely a future, public outburst will occur. Take the space and time you need to sort through what exactly is troubling you and why.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s time for you to really get out there. If you are on the fence about something or are making a big decision, get that out of the way first, but then let play and passion become your reward. Very little will happen for you while you sit on your couch or just go through the monotonous motions of your life. Life is about action. Throw yourself into something exciting and the answers to the serious stuff, or as to what to do next, will come.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re feeling like you want to just stick with what you know, but are second-guessing yourself for doing it. Make a choice and run with it, Scorpio. Consider the bigger picture and make a decision based on longevity and sustainability, but make a decision. If you’re not ready to take a leap, you won’t be able to enjoy the benefits that come with it, anyway. Let yourself be in whatever space you’re in now, and fully commit to being there. When you’re tired of where you’re at, and ready to move forward, the world will be waiting.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Just because something hasn’t worked out for you in the past, or hasn’t worked for someone else, doesn’t mean it won’t work for you, now. Life is all about timing. If an idea won’t leave you alone, you at least owe it to yourself to try. Make a couple of viable blueprints with set timelines to choose from, and attempt to give them your all. If you were meant to do it, you will find a way.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Risk is not always the antithesis of stability. Haven’t some of the most stable and nourishing situations in your life come from you going out on some sort of limb? Remember those moments and use their success as momentum to do something that pushes you to the next level. You will find a way to settle into a routine no matter your circumstance, it’s at least time to change the scenery.