there’s a lot going on in this campaign, even by gucci’s standards

For his spring/summer 19 show back in September, Alessandro Michele took over Paris’s after-dark institution Théâtre Le Palace for an eclectic performance that closed Gucci’s three-part homage to France. The celebration began in January of that year, with the Pre-Fall 2018 campaign Gucci Dans Les Rues, which recalled the May 1968 student protests in Paris, and then moved on to the Promenade Des Alyscamps in Arles for its Cruise 2019 fashion show.

The final show in Michele’s triptych was full-throttle, peddle to the metal Gucci madness taking in an expansive galaxy of references… “The ghosts of this iconic institution were awakened, reborn in Alessandro’s world of possibility. Glitter, lamé, clam-encrusted crotches, ostrich feather showgirl fans, Mickey Mouse headed bags, a live parrot on the shoulder of a loosely tailored suit, there was so much to take in,” we said at the time.

Well, now the campaign for the collection has now dropped, and Michele has upped the ante even further with what must be the most madcap campaign of the season. Shot and directed by frequent collaborator Glen Luchford, it takes inspiration from classics such as An American in Paris, There’s No Business Like Show Business, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Singin’ in the Rain. I guess if anything could cut through the cold, grey malaise of early February, it’s a gang of Gucci models tap-dancing across an elaborate stage and staircase to 30s showtunes.

