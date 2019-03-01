solange just dropped her new album, ‘when i get home’

Photography Max Hirschberger

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Let’s be honest, you probably knew something was up when she graced the cover of i-D’s most recent Homegrown Issue, and created a Black Planet profile earlier this week. Now it’s official: Solange is back.

Ever since she released her third, rapturously received album, A Seat at the Table in 2016, the world has waited with bated breath for the next Solange release. Increasingly impatient bated breath, actually. Sending the internet into an absolute frenzy, the American singer-songwriter finally released her new record When I Get Home, at midnight EST this morning.

Alongside some truly beautiful album artwork -- shot by Max Hirschberger -- the 19-track When I Get Home features collaborations with some of the music industry’s biggest names: Tyler, The Creator, Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti, Dev Hynes, Sampha, Pharrell and Steve Lacy are all on there.

The reaction to the album has already been enormous, with Solange herself posting on Twitter: “I’m filled [with] so much joy right now! Your love lifts me up so high! Thank you!”

Join the love-in and listen to the full release below. Oh, yeah -- and our full conversation and shoot with Solange is coming soon.

