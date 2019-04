smells like team spirit

Photography Lea Colombo. Styling Ibrahim Kamara. From L-R: Aurelie wears tracksuit Umbro England. Trainers Santoni. Kellyanne wears top Umbro England. Shirt HUGO. Shorts and socks Nike. Earrings Tiffany&Co. bow Ibkamarastudios. Dipti wears all clothing and shoes Hugo. necklace CARTIER. Dion wears top Umbro England. Shirt HUGO. Shorts, socks and boots Nike.

This story originally appeared in i-D's The Homegrown Issue, no. 355, Spring 2019.

Ronald wears top Emporio Armani. Shorts Ex InfinItas. Armband Ibkamarastudios.

Dipti wears blazer Reiss. Shirt HUGO. Skirt and bow Ibkamarastudios. Glasses Chanel. Earrings Tiffany&Co. Socks Nike. Shoes Stuart Weitzman. Malick wears all clothing and shoes Burberry. Aurelie wears blazer Reiss. Shirt HUGO. Skirt and bow Ibkamarastudios. Glasses Chanel. Earrings Tiffany&Co. Socks Nike. Shoes Stuart Weitzman.



Iris wears suit Reiss. Shirt HUGO. Swimsuit Speedo. Ring Repossi. Goggles, bow, socks and flippers Ibkamarastudios. Kellyanne wears suit Reiss. Shirt HUGO. Swimsuit Speedo. Ring Repossi. Goggles, bow, socks and flippers Ibkamarastudios.

Dipti wears all clothing and shoes Chanel. Earrings Tiffany&Co. Bag MCM. Dayaan wears shirt and trousers GCDS. Headscarf Ibkamarastudios. Armband and bracelet stylist’s own. Boots Hunter.

Grace wears shirt HUGO. Shorts Emporio Armani. Helmet Costume Studio. bow Ibkamarastudios. Boxing gloves Adidas. socks nike. Ikram wears shirt Hugo. Jacket and trousers Pleats Please Issey Miyake. Headscarf model’s own. Bag HUGO. Harvey wears shirt Hugo Boss. Shorts Emporio Armani. Helmet Costume Studio. Balaclava and bow Ibkamarastudios. Boxing gloves Adidas. Socks Nike.

Malick wears top Issey Miyake. Trousers GCDS. Helmet Costume Studio. Belts Ibkamarastudios. Shoes Dior.

Dion wears jumpsuit Carlota Barrera. Socks Nike. Shoes Christian Louboutin. Shaden wears jumpsuit Carlota Barrera. earring stylist’s own. Socks Nike. Shoes Santoni.

Kamilah and Aurelie wear dresses made in collaboration between Andrew McCormack and Ibkamarastudios. shirts hugo. Glasses Gucci Eyewear. Shoes Jimmy Choo.

Dayaan wears top Issey Miyake. Trousers Pierre Louis Avray. Glasses Gucci eyewear. Belts Ibkamarastudios. Rings Giorgio Armani. Shoes Santoni.

Grace wears fencing suit and sword Ibkamarastudios. Trousers Dior. Trainers Santoni. Kamilah wears all clothing and shoes Dior. Ring Tiffany.

Kamilah and Aurelie wear Carnival costumes Paul O’Donoghue. suits Reiss. Shirts Hugo. bows Ibkamarastudios. Shoes Christian Louboutin.

Grace wears Jumper Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. shirt HUGO. Shorts National Theatre Costume Hire. Glasses Chanel. Socks Nike. Shoes Givenchy. Dion wears Jumper Neil Barrett. Shirt HUGO. Shorts National Theatre Costume Hire. Glasses Chanel. Socks Nike. Shoes Givenchy.

Dayaan wears Blazer Tod’s. Jumper and trousers 66North. Head wrap Ibkamarastudios. Boots Hunter. Iris, harvey and kellyanne wear jumpers and trousers 66North. Boots Hunter.

Credits

Photography Lea Colombo

Styling Ibrahim Kamara

Hair Jawara at Bryant Artists using Davines. Make-up Daniel Sallstrom at CLM Hair and Beauty using NARS Cosmetics. Set design Louis Gibson at D+V Management. Photography assistance George Eyres and David Jenewin. Styling assistance Gareth Wrighton, Felix Paradza, Ola Ebiti and Sasha Imogen Harris. Hair assistance Gordon Chapples and Amidst Giwa. Make-up assistance Celia Evans and Charlie Murray. Casting Madeleine Østlie AAMØ Casting at CLM. Models Kellyanne at The Squad. Dipti, Ikram, Kamilah and Iris at Premier. Dayaan at Models1. Aurelie at Milk. Ronald and Malick at Wilhelmina. Grace at Elite. Dion at PRM. Shaden and Harvey at Select.

