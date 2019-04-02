daily horoscopes: april 2, 2019

It will be hard to know what you want or get a clear answer from anyone, today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for advice on how to handle this unsettling energy.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

There is little about today that will make sense or fit neatly into the categories of “right” and “wrong.” You will, instead, have to figure out which experiences, people, etc, are “right” for you based on how they make you feel in your body and what they bring out in you. This will be a huge lesson in getting quiet enough to hear your intuition, and then trusting it. No one can tell you how to feel and your feelings are always valid. Today’s test is based on what you choose to do about them.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Today gives you the space to evaluate your current relationship to trust. Who in your life do you trust? How do you know? How important is trust for you in your interactions and how do you usually go about building it? Any interactions you have today with people where the trust feels shaky will be an opportunity for you to practice navigating choosing your words wisely and maybe even building or restoring repour.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You prize yourself on your creative and intellectual abilities, but these may not manifest in the same ways that they usually do, today. Instead of becoming discouraged or deciding that this “just isn’t your day” use it as an opportunity to find new avenues for communication and resonance. When you find yourself having a hard time saying something one way, try a new way to convey your point, exploring verbal and non-verbal solutions, instead of abandoning your thought altogether. Your ideas are important! Commit to finding a way to share them.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

The best way through the murky energy of today is to pick a value or personal philosophy to draw all of your actions back to. Let this personal commandment be the foundation for your to-do list, leisure time, and all of your conversations. There are very few psychological anchors to hold onto, so you will just have to find and trust what is best for you. If you can, help others do the same.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You have an opportunity to really work on your self-compassion, today. The brain fog that is most likely to settle in, today, may make it hard for you to think straight and express yourself in the ways you want. This creates the perfect environment for you to practice self-acceptance, and be at peace with who you are when you’re not at the top of your game. Use each misstep or miscommunication as an opportunity to love and forgive yourself and today could really transform you.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your chance for growth comes from your intimate relationships. When people aren’t saying what you want them to say or doing what you want them to do, you truly realize that you cannot rely on anyone else for your happiness or contentment. Use today to figure out how to separate yourself emotionally from other people’s messy behavior and find ways to be happy, regardless of what other people’s contribution or disruption of that process might look like.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You may feel very scattered about details and your routines may not resonate in the same way that they usually do, today. This is a lesson in listening to your inner voice and body over your schedule or what you “should” do. Opt for deep breath and slowing down instead of expressing your frustration through things that create more chaos. Toss your plans and schedule to the side if they don’t work for you, today, and trade it for what you’re craving. This is what learning to trust yourself looks like.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Out of all of the things you give your time and energy to on a daily basis, which of them actually bring you deep joy and satisfaction? If the ratio is skewed towards things you have to trudge through, it’s time to bring things back into balance. Whether that’s through changing the way you do some of the things on that list, or subbing in new practices or commitments that you truly enjoy, start that process today.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

There is a general level of discomfort surrounding you, today. You may have a hard time pin-pointing what you want, exactly, or being able to enjoy it once you receive it. This does, however, offer you the chance to notice how you respond to discomfort and what kinds of environments, people, conversations, etc, cause you this dis-ease. You are being given the space to learn how to manage your reactions to these things and turn any situation into something you can handle and even thrive within. Will you accept the challenge?

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is your day to practice asking for what you need. You may need more time and assistance than usual to accomplish what often comes easy to you. The challenge is to ask for what you need from others in order to make things as smooth and easy as possible for you, for both conversations and tasks. The better you become at voicing your feelings and preferences in any given situation when you’re feeling blocked, the easier it will be to do the same when you’re clear, paving the way for exponential growth.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

The next big step for you and your goals may feel really hazy, right now. This is because you are meant to be focusing on the process that you’re in right now. The more you try to look towards the future and daydream, the more lost and anxious you will feel. Instead, focus on what you can do today, in this moment, to mimic the energy of the kinds of things you want. Mastering this is the only thing that will get you to where you want to go.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Things about your identity are being challenged, right now, and it may be making you feel unsafe or unsure in your skin. Do something today that makes you feel self-assured and confident in who you are. The changes and challenges you’re facing are happening for you and not to you, and you get to control how much resistance you will put up as these shifts occur. When all else fails, come back to the mantra “I am exactly who I’m supposed to be, where I am supposed to be.”