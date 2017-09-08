enjoy this adorable nine-minute studio ghibli supercut

Churning out over 30 films since 1985, Studio Ghibli has laid claim to a distinctive animation style. One filled with gorgeously washed-out colors, otherworldly creatures, and plenty of rosy cheeks. Now, two fans have made a poignant supercut of the Japanese studio's massive catalog, reminding us of how and why Ghibli has made seven of the 15 highest-grossing anime films ever. The nine-minute video is an enthralling dose of nostalgia that revisits characters from Howl and his steampunk moving castle to Kiki and Totoro, all at breakneck speed.

"The Evolution of Studio Ghibli" spotlights the studio's recurring motifs and storytelling devices — like the theme of flight, the characters' frequent interactions with nature, and the prominent presence of water. And the supercut is exhaustive. Included, on a fan-decided technicality, is the underappreciated 1984 gem Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. The film was released by Hayao Miyazaki before the creation of Studio Ghibli, but is regarded by many as the beginning of its canon.

If the video has you feeling all the feels, here's something to cheer you up: Miyazaki is currently hard at work on his first Studio Ghibli feature film since 2012 and is looking for a new animator to hire. Bad news: the film is not expected to be released until 2020 because, well, perfection takes time.

Check out "The Evolution of Studio Ghibli" below: