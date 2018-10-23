daily horoscopes: october 23, 2018

Read the horoscope for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs to see what this season means for you and how to work with one of the most energetically potent times of the year.



Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Scorpio energy is the energy of your financial/material life. It highlights the importance of rest, death and regeneration in bringing about new life. What parts of yourself, your thinking, or your habits are you willing to let die so that something more fulfilling can take their place? Once you figure this out, establish what you plan on replacing them with and initiate the beginning of this process, you will see a dramatic difference in your life, love, self-image, self worth and cash flow when you do.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s your season, Scorpio! Finally. Welcome to your New Year. At this time, your energy rules, which means you are more in your element than ever. Don’t shrink from the spotlight this puts on you and your work. What you do is meaningful and deserves attention and support. Make sure you do something today that celebrates how far you’ve come and the brilliance of your mere existence. We’re happy you’re here.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Scorpio is heavy energy in itself but for you it feels like a whole different world. And it is. It’s worlds away from the optimism and constant change you embrace, which means there is just that much more to learn from it. This season, be open to the experiences that vulnerability, self-contemplation, and spiritual experience provide. Allow Scorpio season to flush out any fear you have and replace it with trust in the universe and in yourself.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The season of the Scorpion is your time to get out of your head, usual circles and spaces, and mix and mingle. Scorpios understand you and your intensity more than most and can honestly admire your ambition. This is the time to get more comfortable in your skin and practice being more and more authentically you in every space you inhabit. There’s nowhere to hide, now, and that is a beautiful thing.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Scorpio rules the realm of ambition and self-actualization, for you. This means that this season is full of lessons and opportunities for you about how to be better so you can do more good in your life and in the world at large. Lean into confrontation and carefully calculate your responses to criticism and public questioning. Only do what is in line with your integrity and true values and you will practically float through this season to your next, best level.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Scorpio season is a time for internal and external adventure for you. How are you going to embrace the invitation to explore yourself, your emotions, talents, and shortcomings and the world and all of its theories, places, and sensory experiences? Make a point to try something new and entertain a new idea, way of living or being every week, this season. You will never know everything so get curious and see what sticks.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

The Moon is in your sign as the Sun slides into your fellow Mars-ruled sibling, Scorpio, today. All of the electricity may be too hot to handle. Take it easy, today, and steer clear of people who tend to exacerbate your agitated, angry or over-excitable sides. It’s a season of unbridled power-of which you already have a direct line to on the regular. Be wise and intentional about how you use your words and thoughts as much as your actions, now, to make sure you continue an upward trajectory of growth and self-awareness.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Scorpio is your sister sign, and what affects them affects you on some level, too. The Sun in their sign illuminates how all of the self-work you have been doing lately (the last year at least) has been reflecting in your surroundings. Do you feel and see your visions coming to fruition? Do your relationships support your material, spiritual, and emotional growth? Do some serious assessment today to see what you may need to put some extra focus on and what you can celebrate, as well.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

When your emotions are scattered and haven’t been tended to, your space and schedule become equally as messy. Don’t run from the soul-work Scorpio season wants you to do by busying yourself. As you tend to your surroundings and daily tasks, use the time you drive, clean, and organize your space to take an internal temperature-check. What is really going on in your life and how do you feel about it? How are these feelings being reflected in your routines and relationships? Go deep and don’t be scared of yourself.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Scorpio energy is emblematic of the depth and passion you crave. It’s a fellow water sign you can trust to know how you feel and what to do about it. Avoid allowing the obsessive or perfectionist tendencies of Scorpio to creep in to your psyche. Focus on feeling good and what it means to allow others to encourage your raw joy, vulnerability, sexuality, and creativity. You can either thrive and ride the wave or become overwhelmed by the rush of energy, now. How well-prepared and willing you are to surrender will determine which becomes your reality.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

When it really comes down to it, what makes you you, Leo? What is the foundation of your self-understanding? What humans, places, eras, etc have become references for you and your life? This season begs these important questions to help you come home to yourself and re-enliven the foundation that keeps you afloat in this life. Indulge in the reminiscence and research and think on what you would like to inform your future.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

With the way Scorpio season has you in your head, you may want to give into the urge to hole-up and work yourself to the bone on things new and old. Don’t. This is your season to open up. To become inspired by your relationships and your point of view on the world. I promise that once you decide to focus on living and being instead of doing you will have more vast a pool of material than you did before to channel, use, and make into something beautiful when the time is right.