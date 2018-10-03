daily horoscopes: october 3, 2018

Play your favorite music, put your favorite outfit on, or do whatever else you need to do to boost your energy and finish out the rest of the week strong.



Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon sings below for some extra guidance and a spiritual pep talk.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Everything will feel more fun and fulfilling when you surround yourself with people you love, today. Round up your friends for a workdate, or for a fun night in or out. Find a way to use the synergy to further inspire you and the projects you have taken on.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s a great day to start a project you’ve been meaning to initiate. Send the important email, set up the meeting or put pen to paper and make it happen. The universe wants to see you win. Initiate its support by first making the investment in yourself.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The Leo Moon fans your natural flames in the best way, today. Let yourself bask in the Leo glow and take a day to soak in whatever offers you the most inspiration. Gardens, museums, social gatherings, and bookstores are great places to start.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Some alone time with your journal and your favorite ambient music should be on your short list of things to-do, today. There is a breakthrough simmering near the surface that needs your full attention and an open mind to push its way through.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You may be sensitive to what seems to be criticism and unsolicited opinions, today. Just remember that the people who want to discuss and offer their ideas and opinions (most often) have the intention to help you. Let other people’s perspectives sink in before you have any knee-jerk reactions. A little shift in perspective will be good for you.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Most people can’t read your mind, Pisces, which means you are going to have to be forthright about what’ not working for you. When you choose to be “nice” instead of honest, it almost always hurts someone in the end. You can find a way to communicate it with compassion, but be sure to always be speaking your truth.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Fun and flirty is the vibe for you, today. Do whatever makes you feel sexy and carefree. You deserve to some TLC, whether you are able to give that to yourself or get it from someone you love.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Home is where your heart is, today, Taurus. Avoid doing things or interacting with people that could cause you to question yourself. Collect all of your favorite creature comforts and make whatever space you are expected to get work done in reminiscent of home.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You’ve got great ideas! Find a way to share them with the world, today. Start a blog, video series or podcast about a topic you love. Even if the content never goes live, it will feel good to create and expand your understanding by synthesizing your expertise into something you can share.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

A Leo Moon could either bring you good luck in money or give you the urge to binge and shop your feelings away. To satiate both, make a dream list of all you want and why you want it. Understand the broader reasons why certain material objects or experiences bring you pleasure or fulfillment. Then, carry on with the online window-shopping and cart-filling if you must.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s time to re-focus on your real priorities, Leo. Lately, getting things done has been on your mind and you may have been neglecting your emotional needs. We both know that what builds up has to find a way out, sometime. Let it all surface now so that you can purge what doesn’t serve you and move on.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you’re exhausted, the last thing you should be doing is trying to “make it work.” The more you take breaks, eat, drink water, dance, and breathe, the better your life and work will be. Listen to your body, today, and heed its warnings to rest while you’re ahead.