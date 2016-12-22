italian ‘vogue’ editor franca sozzani has passed away

After fighting a year-long illness, Franca Sozzani, the editor-in-chief of Italian Vogue died today in Milan.

Sozzani had led the magazine for 28 years. She was appointed editor-in-chief in 1988, in the same month that Anna Wintour took over as editor-in-chief at American Vogue. Not long after, Sozzani also became editor-in-chief of Italian Condé Nast.

During her stewardship, Sozzani transformed Italian Vogue into an innovative, provocative, and vital source of inspiration and conversation. She worked closely with boundary-breaking and iconic photographers including Paolo Roversi, Bruce Weber, and Ellen von Unwerth. In particular, she maintained a strong creative partnership with Steven Meisel, who photographed her first-ever cover (for the July/August 1988 issue) and continues to shoot for the magazine. As an editor, Sozzani never shied away from important, potentially controversial topics; she tackled subjects ranging from body image to domestic violence and race.

Recently, Sozzani had taken on the role of Fashion Ambassador to the United Nations. She had also starred in a documentary, Franca: Chaos and Creation, about her life and career directed by her son, Francesco Carrozzini.

Jonathan Newhouse, the chairman and chief executive of Condé Nast, wrote today in a letter published on the Vogue Italia website that Sozzani was "by far the most talented, influential and important person within the Condé Nast International organization." He also noted that Francesco was by his mother's side when she died.