      news Hannah Ongley 16 June, 2017

      is chelsea manning about to drop a 90s jungle mixtape?

      The whistleblower/DJ has already found a fan in The Black Madonna, and a guest DJ spot on Brooklyn's The Lot Radio.

      Chelsea Manning is out of prison and doing what any millennial with unlimited bandwidth would do: Instagramming pizza, playing Forza Motorsport 7, and teasing her first post-prison mixtape of early 90s jungle tracks. The Army whistleblower is also well-versed in Bristol-style trip-hop, classic house, and trance — but only from the Netherlands, not Sweden, obviously.

      Chelsea took to Twitter last night to profess her love for underground bass music from the pre-MP3 era. And she has some choice words for haters who say dubstep hasn't been cool since 2001. "Wicked, wicked, jungle is massive," anyone? Prison can't make Chelsea miss a beat, especially when it drops real hard.

      The surprise revelation was met with praise from fellow dance geeks, including none other than The Black Madonna. "@xychelsea is a junglist and everything is goooooooood," the Chicago house queen tweeted after Chelsea quoted General Levy and M-Beat's ragga-DnB collab "Incredible". Chelsea then engaged in a group eulogy for vintage acetate dubplates — "they always felt like holding a precious ancient treasure in your hands — beautiful, yet fragile and so temporary" — and was even offered a guest spot on Brooklyn's The Lot Radio.

      Unfortunately it might be a while before we hear her spin — Chelsea is pretty picky when it comes to equipment, as she informed us when fans offered to start a crowdfunding campaign for some new decks. But if her long road to freedom has taught us anything, it's that good things are worth waiting for. 

      Credits

      Text Hannah Ongley

      Image via Twitter

      Topics:news, chelsea manning, the black madonna, twitter, dubstep, music

