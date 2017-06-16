is chelsea manning about to drop a 90s jungle mixtape?

why chelsea manning look like she bout to drop the most fire post-punk album of 1984 pic.twitter.com/NjSdVgbA52 — Brexitmonlee (@PokemonyeWest) June 12, 2017

Chelsea Manning is out of prison and doing what any millennial with unlimited bandwidth would do: Instagramming pizza, playing Forza Motorsport 7, and teasing her first post-prison mixtape of early 90s jungle tracks. The Army whistleblower is also well-versed in Bristol-style trip-hop, classic house, and trance — but only from the Netherlands, not Sweden, obviously.

Chelsea took to Twitter last night to profess her love for underground bass music from the pre-MP3 era. And she has some choice words for haters who say dubstep hasn't been cool since 2001. "Wicked, wicked, jungle is massive," anyone? Prison can't make Chelsea miss a beat, especially when it drops real hard.

ive been listening to drum and bass since 2001 - i really dont give a -- https://t.co/2SUOwr7lgN — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 15, 2017

The surprise revelation was met with praise from fellow dance geeks, including none other than The Black Madonna. "@xychelsea is a junglist and everything is goooooooood," the Chicago house queen tweeted after Chelsea quoted General Levy and M-Beat's ragga-DnB collab "Incredible". Chelsea then engaged in a group eulogy for vintage acetate dubplates — "they always felt like holding a precious ancient treasure in your hands — beautiful, yet fragile and so temporary" — and was even offered a guest spot on Brooklyn's The Lot Radio.

Unfortunately it might be a while before we hear her spin — Chelsea is pretty picky when it comes to equipment, as she informed us when fans offered to start a crowdfunding campaign for some new decks. But if her long road to freedom has taught us anything, it's that good things are worth waiting for.

"wicked - jungle is massive" =P — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 15, 2017

Of course Chelsea knows what's up. Come be my guest dj @TheLotRadio — Hiro Kone (@HansOeuf) June 16, 2017

tempting - i dont have all my equipment, and im way out of practice — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 16, 2017

Chelsea should we crowdfund you some new decks? — Raag (@___anuraag) June 16, 2017

please, no - im very picky about that kind of thing - ive got my mixers, synths cables and stuff, im mostly good - thank you v much — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 16, 2017

wayyyy out of practice - how do i beatmatch again? is there a difference between the fades? whats that blinking light mean? so many buttons! — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 16, 2017

oh - def trip hop (bristol style) - a lot of trance (more netherlands than sweden) - and classic house <3 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 15, 2017