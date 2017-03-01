iris law is the name on everyone's lips

Meet Iris Tallulah Elizabeth Law, Burberry's newest beauty ambassador. In celebration of 16-year-old Iris's modeling debut, i-D has created a new video introducing Iris and the Liquid Lip Velvet collection of lip colors to the world.

In between studying for her GCSE exams, the raven-haired beauty is getting a feel for standing in front of the camera, just like her parents Jude Law and Sadie Frost. But Iris admits she's a bit more camera shy than her folks — and is eager to keep pursuing her creative interests behind the lens as well.

On set, she takes a turn shooting her mates on the 16mm film camera, as one of the girls smothers a boy's face with a bright pink lipstick from the collection (although it proves just a little bit too heavy for her slight frame). But off set and after school, Iris is already putting together DIY shoots in her bedroom with her best friends, most of whom share the screen with her today.

Iris cast the video herself with her own friends. As she and Izzy, Emilia, Elliot, Sonny, and Cosmo create a tangle of bodies on the ground, the camera swoops overhead and they break out into fits of giggles. But together, the teenagers offer a striking portrait of Gen Z — and perhaps even the future faces of British fashion itself.

In between takes, Iris tries on different looks from a rack of Burberry's newest collection by Christopher Bailey, styling herself for the film shoot in some of her favorite pieces, including a super long-sleeved white and red striped Breton-style shirt and a cream lace dress. She tops it off with a lash of her favorite color lipstick from the Liquid Lip Velvet range — a rich, purpley-red hue called Oxblood, which she wears throughout the film. The look is a little bit girly, a little bit goth.

When the shoot is over, Iris slinks back into her vintage Mystic Meg t-shirt and sneakers and heads home. After all, it might be the weekend, but she's got school on Monday.