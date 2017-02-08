iconic 70s brand fiorucci is relaunching

Madonna and dancers at the Fiorucci 15th Birthday Party at Studio 54 in 1983.

Italian label Fiorucci, famously fronted by two adorable cherubs, is set to make a comeback this year. If the brand's Instagram account is anything to go by, the label has undergone a serious reinvention. Its latest video tells followers to 'Put 2016 behind [them]' as several Fiorucci-clad bottoms flash up on the screen.

The 70s label was popular with the era's brightest stars, and artists such as Grace Jones, Madonna, Elizabeth Taylor, and Cher were often seen wearing Fiorucci looks. Its flagship store in New York was also a popular destination for disco lovers over the decade, and was even the chosen venue for Andy Warhol's launch of Interview Magazine. Marc Jacobs has also admitted that as a kid, he would hang out there rather than go away for summer camp.

Hopes for a relaunch have been simmering since 2015 when the brand was bought by former Victoria's Secret CEO Janie Schaffer. At the time it was reported the efforts centered on reinterpreting the house's famous staple pieces, including ultra-tight stretch jeans and, of course, the angel tees.

Originally founded by Elio Fiorucci in 1967, this latest chapter will see the brand open flagship stores in London, Milan, and Los Angeles, alongside a new global e-commerce website.

Andy Warhol and Brooke Shields at the Fiorucci store on East 59th Street New York in the late 70s.

Grace Jones at Studio 54, from the Fiorucci archives.