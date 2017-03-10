i-Q: zoë kravitz

Last time we caught up with Zoë Kravitz, she had just wrapped Mad Max: Fury Road and was polishing up her new album with her band Lolawolf. Since then, her star has been firmly in the ascendent. She's currently one of the stars of new HBO series Big Little Lies alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon and has been moonlighting as a model for her best friend Alexander Wang, as well as YSL Beauty. And it's pretty easy to see why — she looks as good with inky black braids as an ice-blonde top knot, and her inherent and effortless style has made her one of fashion's favorite new stars. While at the YSL BEAUTY CLUB event in Paris alongside Edie Campbell, Travis Scott, and Staz Lindes, we asked a very quick round of i-Q questions.

Photography Matt Jones. Styling Carlos Nazario.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

A spy…. because of Harriet the Spy.

Do you keep a diary?

Nah, but if you read my texts it's basically my diary.

What's the last dream that you can remember having?

I got stoned with Seth Rogen in an office that I think belonged to a therapist that we both seeing.

What would you most like to change about the world?

Our lack of respect for things we don't understand. Whether it be the earth, or people who are different than ourselves.

What would you most like to change about yourself?

The part of me that wants to change parts about myself.

Have you ever pretended to be someone else in the mirror?

Absolutely. I use to make scary faces at myself when I was a kid. And I would keep going until I got scared and left the room.

When was the last time you had an argument?

Yesterday.

Do you meditate?

No, but I think I should.

What would you look like if you were an alien?

What did you do on your last day off?

Watched Fight Club and ate bread.

Read: Zoë Kravitz discusses the politics of fame and racism in Hollywood.