​i-Q: mica arganaraz

Photography Angelo Pennetta. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois

Mica Arganaraz is the best friend you've always wanted but were never cool enough to have. She's funny, intelligent, beautiful, and effortlessly cool. But who needs friends when you've got family? Especially when it includes Mica. Kicking off 2017 with a bang, see Mica shine on our first cover of the year, for none other than The Family Values Issue. Of course, this isn't the Argentinean beauty's first rodeo; back in 2014 she fronted The Beautiful Issue, looking every inch a kween. Here we meet the brains behind the beauty with our very own i-Q.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I went through different stages, I wanted to be an astronaut, a painter, and a teacher at various times.

Do you keep a diary?

I have a notebook and sketchbooks that travel with me, I guess those are my diaries.

What's the last dream that you remember having?

I dreamt about Roque, my nephew.

What would you most like to change about the world?

I would like us all to have more compassion.

What would you most like to change about yourself?

Procrastinate less.

Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alasdair McKimm.

Have you ever pretended to be someone else in the mirror?

Not really.

When was the last time you had an argument?

With my dad when I was leaving home.

Do you meditate?

Yes.

What would you look like if you were an alien?

Pretty much the same.

What did you do on your last day off?

I read a book.

Photography Willy Vanderperre. Styling Olivier Rizzo.

What's your greatest ambition?

To reach Nirvana.

Do you have any phobias?

No.

Who do you most admire?

Mama.

What do you talk about when you get your hair cut?

About how much I fucked it up cutting it myself.

What do you think happens when you die?

Samsara.

Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm.

What would you like to be reincarnated as?

How did you know I believe in reincarnation? Interesting...

If you could do anything without fear of repercussion, what would you do?

I don't really fear repercussions.

If you could ask anyone a question, who would you ask, and what?

I'd ask David Lynch who Diane is.

Describe yourself in three words:

I am a rebel.

Have you lied at any point during this interview?

No.

Photography Angelo Penneta. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois.