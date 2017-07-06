i-DJ: gaika

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Sometimes it feels like Gaika's on an unofficial, never-ending world tour. He spent last week in Spain, dropping jaws at Sonar festival, and before that he was in Australia for a national tour. It was then that i-D stole a moment to speak with Brixton's finest, who let slip that he's at work on a brand new project exploring the idea of utopias. He's spending all those quiet moments in airport lounges and hotels asking himself, "What a perfect community would look like?" Or, more accurately: how would it sound?

We're going to have to wait a little while to find out how Gaika answers those questions (the project's still in the works), but don't feel let down. We do have something pretty special from him, here and now. He's whipped up this exclusive mix for us. Press play for a little slice of utopia.

Hello Gaika, what's this mix all about then?

Stunting on my enemies.

What do you know now that you wish you had known when you were 16?

That no one lives forever, so there's no point being afraid of anything.

How and why did you start making music?

It was accidental. A lot of things happened at once and kind of fell face first into this particular practice. I was always around music though, standing on the edge waiting to jump in.

What was the first album you ever bought?

Lil Ric's Deep N Tha Game.

What would your dream rider consist of?

A fully functional refurbished mint condition Concorde with an on call Korean bbq chef and private movie theatre.

Which three tracks are essential to your sets?

YG, "Why You Always Hatin?;" MC Jao- "Dia de Malade;" Gaika- "PMVD (5tarboi Remix)"

What film do you think your discography would best soundtrack?

My own mashup of Blade Runner and Menace to Society called The Menacing Blade. Someone should definitely make that.

If you could ask anyone a question, who would you ask, and what?

I would ask a young Michael Jackson to teach me to moonwalk.

What is your greatest ambition?

Fulfilment.