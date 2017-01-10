i-D coverstar adwoa aboah and die antwoord's ninja join the #wangsquad

Alexander Wang's spring/summer 17 campaign just keeps getting better. In the latest dispatch from the #WangSquad's sweaty all-nighter, Adwoa Aboah and Die Antwoord's Ninja pull up at the party.

The exclusive faux-event already counted Lil Yachty and Anna Ewers as attendees, alongside Binx Walton, Lexi Boling, Issa Lish, Stella Lucia, a Snoop Dogg impersonator, and the ATL twins (of Spring Breakers fame). Talk about a dream dinner party.

Of course, Inez and Vindooh didn't stop shooting when the party wound down; they followed Adwoa and Ninja all the way through to the morning after — coining the term #Wangover along the way.

It's little surprise Ninja received an invite, given Wang's longtime love of the South South African rap-rave duo. After he cast the pair in a 2012 T campaign, Yo-Landi and Ninja name-checked the designer in their track "Hey Sexy": "I know how to get da dough, I know how to spend da dough, Rockin' Alexander Wang from head to toe." The former couple's young daughter, Sixteen Jones, was even seated front row at Wang's September spring/summer 17 NYFW show. We suspect she would've been at this afterparty too, if it wasn't been so late past her bedtime.